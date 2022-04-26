Last home game of the season for Douglas

After several postponements, Broughton Park travel to Port-e-Chee this Saturday to conclude the home season for Douglas Rugby Club.

On the last occasion the Manchester side visited Port-e-Chee, the home team was in command 39-7, but since October 2019 both sides have gone through personnel changes.

With no promotion or relegation at stake, Park in eighth and Douglas in 13th will both be looking at preparing for next season as the re-organised league structure will throw up new challenges and some re-visited too.