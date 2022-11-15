Last home game of the year for Vagas women
Vagabonds Ladies welcome Chester Devas this Saturday for their second home game of the season in Women’s NC 1 North West.
The teams respectively took a home win each last year, so this is set to be an intense battle.
After victory in their last game v Eccles in October, Vagabonds - newly sponsored by Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Tower Insurance - have used their month free of a game to develop work-ons and are hoping to bring these to Ballafletcher this weekend.
It was a pleasure to welcome Ian ‘Wagga’ Williams for a guest session to work with the forwards - the players are looking forward to putting these skills into practice, particularly in the scrum.
Vagabonds are sitting in third place just above Chester with a game in hand. With injury and travel commitments, coach Jack Caine will be forced to make some changes to both the pack and back line, but he is confident in the depth of his squad.
Following the last game, the return of Corrina Daly to the front row is something to look forward to and, as ever, the team will be looking for big carries from flanker Sophie Henry and centre Julia Harrison.
For their last home game of 2022, kick off is at 12pm and Vagabonds Ladies would welcome all support.
Lauren Ellison
