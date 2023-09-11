If it hadn’t been for a slow start, the result could have been very different for Douglas RUFC’s first away match of the season in Regional Two North West on Saturday.
Kirkby Lonsdale raced off to a 13-0 lead with a penalty and two tries, both coming from missed crossfield kicks.
An exchange of penalties meant the teams went in 16-3 at half-time.
Douglas was much better in the second half, with nice link-up play from Luke Hyland and Kyle Martin which put the latter in for the try, with Hyland converting to bring the score back to 16-10.
Another converted penalty gave Douglas hope at 16-13 but a Kirkby penalty for 19-13 meant Douglas had to go for a converted try to get the win.
Unfortunately, after several phases from a lineout, Kirkby turned the ball over and the opportunity was lost.
There were debuts for Angus Wheeler, Guy Barrons and Luca Simmons, with a good impact from Wheeler on debut but unfortunately he had to bow out with 10 minutes to go with an ankle sprain. It was also great to see Harry Swayne back playing after 18 months out with a serious injury.
Next Saturday, Douglas welcome Liverpool St Helens to the island and Port-e-Chee.
Douglas squad
v Kirkby Lonsdale:
Simon Hoddinott (captain), John Dutnall, Chris Bollen, Rob Todd, Connor Garland, Blake Snell, Callum Dentith, Percy Hampton, Kyle Martin, Luke Hyland, Guy Barrons, Luca Simmons, Shay Waterworth, Sam McCord, Brett Pyke, Wilf Kermode, Angus Wheeler, Harry Swayne.