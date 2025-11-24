Douglas RUFC have ticked some important boxes so far this season as they push for the summit of Regional Two North West.
Another was needed at Blundellsands on Saturday where they faced a Waterloo side determined to advance from rock bottom in the league.
The Memorial Ground hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Manx side and it was seven seasons since registering their only win at the famous venue.
Coach Phil Cringle welcomed back Matty Wood at fly half to continue his excellent debut Douglas season, while Harry Cartwright reverted to the back-row after his experimental trip at inside centre against Vale of Lune.
Jack Wallis merited a start at fullback as Douglas looked to make it six wins on the bounce to remain in second.
From the off they settled and scored with their first visit into Waterloo’s 22.
The quick-thinking of scrum-half Nathan Robson sent him in under the posts after capitalising on a slowly-retreating Waterloo defence with a quick tap-and-go from a penalty award. He converted for 7-0.
The Waterloo pack were quick to level things up and, on their first sortie into the Douglas 22m, came away with a try of their own from close quarters, prop Kurt Riley burrowing over.
James Radcliffe kicked the extra points for 7-7 but, despite an obvious weight advantage, the Waterloo pack struggled to contain the Douglas eight in the tight.
Blake Everson and Josh Campbell led the way in defence, but the half was sprinkled with mistakes as Douglas were unable to wield their attacking game.
The Manx side took the lead again with Robson penalty kicks in the 15th and 24th minutes for 7-13, one after Wallis chased and tackled for territory, the other after Everson’s jackling. But they lost prop Owen Carvin to a yellow card which heralded Garland’s introduction off the bench.
Winger Oli Corkish took a knock and was replaced by Kyle Martin, and Douglas defence stood their ground while a man short.
Then a moment of magic. As the half drew to a showery close, Wood collected the ball on halfway from a Waterloo clearing kick. His eye for the gap sent him gliding between two defenders and behind Waterloo’s first defensive line.
With covering players to beat, he stepped one and turned up the wick to bypass the remnants and dive in under the posts.
Robson’s conversion dialled up a handy 7-20 lead at the break, but Waterloo’s afternoon wasn’t done.
Two tries in 15 minutes wiped out the lead. Winger Conor Wolfenden sprinted in after flanker Josh Jenkins made the hard yards and Radcliffe added the extras. Then lock Sam Beahan’s powerful 54th-minute scoring drive off a surging maul and Ratcliffe’s conversions put Waterloo in front 21-20.
That ignited the substantial home crowd and Douglas responded. Wallis set off on a mazy run and, despite Liam Kirkpatrick and Simon Hoddinott adding supporting beef, the attack was cut down short of the line.
Ian Larson off the bench for Kermode, a promising Josh Duncan midfield incision came to naught and a stuttering Douglas offence seem to be missing a gear.
Then the crucial score six minutes after conceding the lead. Douglas built up the pressure after prodding a penalty award deep into Waterloo acreage and, after several phases of possession, Harry Hewson cut back incisively against the grain to drive over the try line.
The conversion went wide and a 21-25 lead seemed a little fragile as Waterloo began to throw caution to the wind. In the face of a table-topping defence, Waterloo handling mistakes crept in as the clock ticked but Douglas couldn’t take advantage.
Rueing the missed opportunity for a try bonus-point when winning away from home is a sign of the times, but closing the points margin to leaders Sandbach may just please coach Cringle.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
