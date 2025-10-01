Douglas Rugby Club has a new main sponsor in the shape of property developers Hartford Homes.
The new partnership with the Port-e-Chee club will run for three years.
A spokesperson for the Douglas-based firm said: ‘This latest sponsorship further strengthens Hartford Homes’ reputation as a force for good for rugby, as well as for other sports and community initiatives in the Isle of Man.
‘We’re excited to take on the role of main sponsor at Douglas Rugby Club.
‘With our commitment to Manx rugby and our emerging new adjacent development at Braddan Woods, it felt like a natural fit for Hartford.
‘We look forward to adding our help and support and being part of their journey over the course of the next three years. Best wishes to all of the Douglas teams playing this season!'
Douglas Rugby Club has welcomed the new sponsorship agreement. A spokesperson for the club added: ‘We’re delighted to have Hartford Homes on board as our main club sponsor.
‘Its support will play a crucial role in giving our teams the best chance of success and in developing future talent in the island.
‘It enables us to fund our travel expenses for off-island fixtures, provide kits for our players, and continue the work of our full-time rugby development officer, who is primarily tasked with improving the skills of our young players.
‘We’re especially appreciative because Hartford Homes is well-known for its sponsorship of a number of initiatives right across the community, as well as being a major supporter of Manx rugby, sponsoring the Isle of Man Rugby Academy and junior community game.
‘To now have their support for our club makes this partnership even more meaningful.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.