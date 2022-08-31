New rugby season begins in earnest this weekend
The 2022-23 rugby season kicks off this Saturday with Isle of Man sides in action on both sides of the water.
In the newly-badged Regional 2 North West, Douglas travel to Firwood Waterloo for their opening league match, while domestically the Manx Shield returns with a new look and some surprises in the line-ups.
Vagabonds men and women have two or three weeks to wait before their league fixtures get going.
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
This is a traditional first-past-the-post league competition with seven sides taking part.
Ramsey have two teams, as do Southern Nomads.
The remaining three are Western Vikings, Castletown and the Eastern Barbarians which comprises players from the Douglas and Vagabonds clubs who don’t have quite enough players to have a team each but can form a side together.
The other change is that, because of a potential mismatch in playing standards, both Ramsey and Southern Nomads have agreed to combine their first and second team squads to each form two teams of fairly equal standard.
This weekend the opening games see Eastern Barbarians hosting Castletown, Western Vikings are the visitors to Ramsey while Ramsey’s second team travel down to Ballakilley to face Nomads’ second team.
Castletown make their return after a season out and will be an unknown quantity, as will Eastern Barbarians.
Ramsey’s Reds take on Western Vikings at Mooragh Park and this game will be a real tester for the shuffled squad.
Vikings blew hot and cold last season, while both Ramsey’s teams made finals in the cup and plate respectfully.
The final game of the day at Ballakilley is nominally a rematch of the Manx Plate final which Nomads just won, but Ramseys Blues have a new captaincy team in Connor Casey and Jared May and they’ll both be keen to start off with a win.
Fixtures
Saturday, September 3
Regional 2 North West
Firwood Waterloo v Douglas
@ Waterloo
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
all ko @ 2.15pm
Ramsey Reds v Western Vikings @ Mooragh Park
Eastern Barbarians v
Castletown @ Ballafletcher
Emerging Nomads
v Ramsey Blues
@ Ballakilley
