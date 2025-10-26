With Clitheroe running in 102 points the previous week, Ramsey Rugby Club were always going to be up against it on their rearranged trip in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire on Saturday.
Indeed, it was Clitheroe who picked up maximum points with a 59-12 win after leading 26-0 at half-time.
Oscar Duck put the Lancashire side ahead in the fourth minute. Further tries came from Ed Sinclair, Pete Mitchell and Jack Nadin, with stand-off Will Tattersall converting three from four to secure the lead and the try bonus point by the interval.
The hosts then added second-half tries from Stewart Hulse, Matt Mason (2) and Josh Burns, with two conversions from Tattersall and one from replacement Luke Carr to make it 52-0 with 10 to play.
Ramsey then finally arrived at the party. Former captain Matt Meechan crossed for their first try and Adam Dempsey then went in for his second in two games, with Dan Kelly adding the extras.
But Clitheroe had the final say when Carr rounded off proceedings with a late try which Tattersall converted.
Ramsey face Southern Nomads next Saturday in the Cheshire Bowl before travelling to Fleetwood for their next league fixture on November 8.
Vikings win a game of two halves
A strong wind gusting down the pitch at Ballakilley Park turned the Southern Nomads v Western Vikings clash in the Hartford Homes Manx Shield into the cliched game of two halves.
Vikings eventually ran out 22-19 winners after trailing 19-0 at half-time.
Nomads took the lead in only the third minute. An attacking scrum inside the Viking 22 gave them clean ball which was shipped left to Mark Young who bumped off a tackler to score.
Five minutes later the lead was doubled. Dick Seed made a break down the right and, when he was finally felled, he offloaded to the supporting Conor Stephens who finished off. Zac Hand converted for a 12-0 lead.
Midway through the half, Nomads struck again. A Seed break got them within striking distance of the Viking line and earned a penalty which was tapped quickly and Jack Sleight crashed in to score.
Hand added the extras to make it 19-0 which was how it remained until half-time and left the shivering crowd wondering whether points was enough given the wind.
The answer came just four minutes into the second half when Harry Goodwin touched down wide on the right for Vikings. Three minutes later George Antill danced through the defence to make it 19-10.
Ten minutes from the end Zack Wickman found some space down the left wing and his pace took him round the defence to make it 19-15 and leave the Nomads lead decidedly under threat.
Finally, with only six minutes remaining, Vikings prop Joe Louw bashed his way over from close range for the bonus point and match-winning try. Goodwin converted to round off a difficult week for Vikings.
RESULTS
Saturday, October 25:
Regional Two North West
Birkenhead Park 24-32 Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Clitheroe 59-12 Ramsey
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads 19-22 Western Vikings
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.