Storm Amy put the kibosh on Ramsey Rugby Club’s first trip to Clitheroe recently and this weekend the northerners will try again in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday.
But Clitheroe may have just hit their straps. They recorded a thumping 102-5 win against Congleton last Saturday and Congleton beat Ramsey in the very first game of the season.
This suggests Ramsey may have to wait a little longer, although there may be a chink of light for the Manxmen.
The Congleton line up for the Clitheroe game was much changed from the side that beat Ramsey and the travelling distance of 70 miles each way may have had an effect.
Ramsey have picked up two try bonus points so far this season which shows they are capable of scoring and, as the two sides have never met before, there is no form on which to judge other than the respective results against Congleton and Bury. These suggest a Clitheroe win.
Ramsey look likely to be missing Josh Leece who suffered a recurrence of a summer shoulder injury.
Influential centre Jake Richmond is also out with ‘hurty knee’ but has been making a steady recovery. He's unlikely to pass a fitness test for Clitheroe but could be ready for the Cheshire Bowl game with Southern Nomads the following week.
Joey Callow is currently at college in Lancashire and he may well be the man to cover the fullback position and Adam Dempsey covered for Richmond last week against Ormskirk and scored a try, which means he may well keep the centre jersey.
The league is without doubt tough, but Ramsey are aiming to grow into it. Clitheroe, however, may not be the place to claim their first win.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 25:
Regional Two North West
Birkenhead Park v Douglas @ Birkenhead Park
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Clitheroe v Ramsey @ Clitheroe ko 2pm
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Western Vikings @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
