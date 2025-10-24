Southern Nomads finally get a home game this Saturday when Western Vikings visit Ballakilley Park in the Hartford Homes Manx Shield.
Their last meeting was really close in the first half, with Nomads eventually taking control and finishing 65-36.
The pitch at Ballakilley is a little larger than QEII and this may help Nomads who looked more dangerous in the wide channels.
They also had a solid win away at Lymm last week, with scrum-half George Callister bagging a hat-trick. There were also some positive performances from youngsters Ewan Chapman and Zac Hand.
Vikings should see the return of Ed Knight and Harry Goodwin from Vagabonds duty and their league experience will surely help, but may not quite be enough on the day.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 25:
Regional Two North West
Birkenhead Park v Douglas @ Birkenhead Park
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Clitheroe v Ramsey @ Clitheroe ko 2pm
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Western Vikings @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
- Reports and results from Saturday’s rugby matches will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.