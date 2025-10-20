Vagabonds women’s side picked up their first win of the NC 2 North (South) season on Saturday with a 51-10 victory away at third-placed Crewe & Nantwich.
Vagabonds flyer Freya Crowe ran in four tries during the comprehensive victory and there was a brace for Meg Kerwin plus further scores from Leona McGovern, Becky Dunne and Roseena McNair. Skipper Sammie Macdonald bagged plus three conversions.
- Both Manx sides slipped to home defeats in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday.
Vagas lost narrowly 33-27 to Orrell while Ramsey went down 42-24 to Ormskirk at Mooragh Park.
Skipper Dan Bonwick bagged two for Vagas with supporting tries from Dave Keenan, Theo Head and Nathan Wyllie. Cam Findlay converted one.
The result gives Vagas a bonus point for four or more tries and a second bonus point for finishing within seven of their opponents.
Ramsey shipped a lot of early points and trailed 30-5 at half-time with a Harvey Callister try being their only consolation.
Things got better for the Manx side after the break with tries from Kyle Shnier and Brayden Roche and a Tom Moffatt conversion.
Ormskirk however added another two and it was a very late try from Adam Dempsey, also converted by Moffatt, which clinched Ramsey a try bonus point.
- In a friendly fixture, Southern Nomads beat veterans side Lymm Reapers 50-31 away in Cheshire.
George Callister bagged a hat trick for Nomads, Tony Quinn ran in two and there were also tries from Ewan Chapman, Tom Collister and Mark Young who also kicked three conversions with Zac Hand adding two.
Results: Saturday, October 18
Regional 2 North West
Douglas 30-21 Northwich
Counties Three ADM Lancsashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds 27-33 Orrell
Ramsey 24-42 Ormskirk
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Crewe & Nantwich 10-51 Vagabonds
Friendly
Lymm Reapers 31-50 PDMS Southern Nomads
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.