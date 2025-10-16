Both Manx rugby sides in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire have home ties this weekend.
Ramsey face Ormskirk at Mooragh Park, while Vagabonds take on Orrell at Ballafletcher.
Ormskirk beat Ashton-Under-Lyne in week one, but have been winless since. Ramsey have lost three from three but haven't yet played at home.
They put in a fair shift last week at Colne and Nelson but crucially picked up injuries to two key players.
Josh Leece enjoyed a fine game at fullback until a recurrence of an old shoulder injury and centre Jake Richmond tweaked a knee which may rule him out this week.
Brandon Atchison wasn't available last Saturday and, if he can make this game, he can slot into a number of positions which could help any reshuffle.
Eddie Lord could also return which could see Matt Meechan donning a centre shirt as Ramsey chase their first win of the season.
Vagas potentially have a tougher task. Orrell are two from two and shocked the league when they signed former cross-code international Denny Solomona as player-coach.
The 32-year-old played international rugby league for Samoa before changing codes and being capped by England in rugby union. The former Sale Shark will no doubt have a big influence.
Vagas, like Ramsey, are winless thus far and haven't had a home game. They crossed for four tries last week at Ashton and with home advantage, will fancy their chances. But it will be a big ask to contain Solomona if he plays.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
