Douglas legend Neil MacGregor celebrated his 70th birthday with a points-scoring cameo for the club’s second string in their Manx Shield win over Southern Nomads on Saturday.
The septuagenarian hooker bagged a conversion during the Celts’ 55-12 victory at Port-e-Chee on Saturday afternoon, in a match that was watched by one of his former students, and current England and Sale Sharks player, Bevan Rodd. The latter had played on Friday evening as the Sharks beat Newcastle Red Bulls 57-5.
Rodd was in the island to speak at a special dinner at King William’s College on Saturday evening, which also featured KWC alumni and ex-British Lion Chris Ralston.
Aside from the former Castle Rushen and Buchan PE teacher MacGregor, fellow front-rower Rob Todd was the unlikely star of the show with a first-half try and a hand in three more as Douglas took a 31-point half-time lead.
With only six minutes on the clock Douglas opened up their account with a break down the right flank.
Todd joined the backline as the extra man and his neatly timed pass sent Cal Dentith in for the try.
MacGregor, who celebrated his 70th birthday in June, added the conversion to make it 7-0 in a game that saw several of his former team-mates and students turn out for both sides.
Eleven minutes later a Nomads handling error gave Douglas possession. Todd burst through the line and he popped a pass to Aaron Mason who finished off to make it 12-0.
Nomads then hit back. Zac Hand chased a kick down the left wing and was tackled without the ball.
From the ensuing five-metre penalty Nomads’ prop Mike Evans was unstoppable on the crash. Mark Young converted the try to leave the gap at only five points.
On the half-hour Douglas hit the accelerator. A five-metre penalty found its way to Todd and he crashed over for a try of his own, with Shay Waterworth adding the extras.
They then bagged two more before the break. Danger man Todd made a half break for the first of these with Conor Stephens finishing off. Sam Randam, who had replaced MacGregor in the front row, got the second wide out on the right with Waterworth adding his second conversion to round off the first half.
Ten minutes into the second half, Douglas added to their tally.
Skipper Percy Hampton hammered into the Nomads’ defence from a close penalty and when the ball was recycled there was space out wide for fullback Fred Atherton to score.
Then followed two scores in three minutes from back-rower George Antill.
The first was sheer opportunism when he scooped up a dropped ball and ran in from 50 metres.
The second needed a bit more graft as he fended off two tacklers before racing clear. He also converted both himself and the Douglas lead was suddenly an unassailable 50-7.
In the closing stages Randam ran in his second for Douglas while at the other end experienced winger Gerard Landels bagged a consolation score for Nomads.
