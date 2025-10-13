There were defeats on the road for Vagabonds and Ramsey in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday afternoon.
Nevertheless, both Manx sides scored four or more tries to secure their first points of the season.
Vagas succumbed to Ashton-Under-Lyne 44-24 but tries from Theo Head, Cam Findlay, Matt Rockwell and Matty Jones gave them their bonus point with Findlay also kicking two conversions.
Ramsey led their game away at Colne & Nelson 20-12 at half-time but withered in the game’s second half.
Colne initially took the lead with a fourth-minute try. Two Josh Leece penalties however saw Ramsey sneak ahead.
Tries from Joe Flanagan and skipper Josh Corteen consolidated the Manx side’s lead and, with conversions from Leece, the islanders were ahead 20-5 as half-time approached.
The Lancashire side, however, bagged a seven-pointer with the final play of the first half to leave Ramsey in front 20-12.
Colne then hit the gas in the second half and ran in five unanswered scores to lead 43-20 heading into the final 10 minutes of the encounter.
Two late tries from former Ramsey captain Matt Meechan, both converted by young scrum-half Dan Kelly ensured the Mooragh Park outfit claimed a try bonus point, before Colne added an eighth try in the closing stages tot make the game safe.
The results leave the pair in the division’s bottom two spots, four points behind Clitheroe who currently sit in third bottom.
Both sides are back in action this weekend with Vagabonds hosting unbeaten Orrell at Ballafletcher and 10th-place Ormskirk making the trip to Ramsey.
Results: Saturday, October 11
Regional Two North West
Douglas 25-9 Winnington Park
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ashton-Under-Lyne 44-24 Vagabonds
Colne & Nelson 48-34 Ramsey
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Douglas Celts 55-12 PDMS Southern Nomads
