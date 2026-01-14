Douglas Rugby Club travel to Winnington Park on Saturday and any league points at Burrows Hill will be hard earned.
Park are seventh in Regional Two North West and, although the Manx side won 25-9 in October at Port-e-Chee, Park at home are no mugs and beat Sandbach 21-19 in November.
Plus marks for Douglas from the win against Burnage at home last Saturday were plentiful.
Harri Wallace slotted in at scrum-half almost seamlessly, Matty Wood kicked his goals and set up those around him, and John Dutnall continued with his forceful performances.
Blake Snell looked completely recovered from the rib injury incurred in December and hooker Josh Campbell is becoming a real influence around the pitch in attack and defence.
At best there’s a few fitness tests to pass if Nathan Robson, Ethan Kermode and Craig Martin are to be in the mix, while prop Owen Carvin picked up an injury last Saturday which will keep him out.
Harry Cartwright made a scoring move to second-row last time out in place of Kermode, and Zak Wickman is sure to be in the squad again after recent solid performances on the wing.
Douglas are level with third-placed Vale of Lune on 47 league points with nine games left to play, and only separated by points for and against difference.
A win here would put Vale under pressure, given they are at Sandbach on Saturday, and the scrap for promotion play-off places is hotting up.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 17:
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park v Douglas @ Winnington Park ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Oldham v Ramsey @ Oldham ko 2.15pm
Vagabonds v Fleetwood @ Ballafletcher ko 1pm
Women's NC2 North (South)
Didsbury Toc H v Vagabonds @ Didsbury ko tbc
