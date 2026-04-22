Peel made a potentially decisive move to the top of the Canada Life Premier League standings on Tuesday evening after stand-out 7-0 win over Old Firm rivals Rushen United.
Two goals in the first seven minutes set the reigning champions on their way, with Tomas Brown (2), Scott Horne (2), Jason Charmer (2) and Sean Brown all on target for the westerners who now hold a three-point lead over title rivals Corinthians who only have a couple of games left to play.
At the foot of the table, Foxdale’s relegation was all but confirmed after a 4-2 defeat at third-place Laxey.
A double from Joe Walters, a Jack Keelan strike and an own goal means bottom side Dale are now 15 points from safety with five games left to play.
Third-bottom Braddan pretty much secured their top-flight status for another campaign with the point they earned from a 2-2 draw at Onchan.
DHSOB will also be playing their football in Division Two next term after their relegation was confirmed at the weekend when they lost to a Shaun Kelly-inspired Ayre United at Blackberry Lane. That result left them 13 points from safety with only two games left to play.
Old Boys lost again on Tuesday evening, as goals from Harry Blissett and Nathan Craine gave Ramsey a 2-0 win at Ballacloan.
The northerners still have four games left to play and mathematically could still nab a top-three finish if they win all of them and the sides around them drop points.
St Mary’s will also be gunning for third spot and ‘best of the rest’. The Saints triumphed 5-2 at Union Mills in mid-week thanks to a four-goal salvo from Adam Adebiyi and a single strike from Tyrese Thompson.
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