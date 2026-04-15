Congleton visit Mooragh Park this weekend in Ramsey Rugby Club’s penultimate league match of the season and their final home game.
The northerners’ season has been both disappointing and encouraging. It’s their first campaign back in the league since Covid and results have been hard to come by.
The standard of play and effort from the players has by and large been very good and, if the structured fixtures fall well for them, next season should see further improvement.
Ramsey lost 33-20 away to Congleton in week one of the campaign and, with home advantage, they’ll fancy their chances in this one.
They were just edged out by Ormskirk last week and will be keen to give the home support something to cheer about.
Jake Richmond’s shoulder is likely to keep him out for another week at least and Kieran Kneale may be missing too. Joey Callow waits in the wings for his chance in the back line though and Brandon Atchison could also return. Up front Micheal Flynn should be back too to bolster front row options.
The two sides have met 13 times historically, with Ramsey ahead eight five on wins but Congleton have ominously won the last three meetings.
Vagas women also with final home game
While it’s unlikely that Vagabonds Women will trouble the promotion places, they still have a mathematical chance in Women's NC2 North (South) and they face Didsbury Toc H at Ballafletcher this week.
Didsbury are only five points behind Vagas in the standings but have a game in hand. The Manx side lie fourth and are only three points away from third and five away from second.
Maximum points from this game could see them in the frame but with a final game away at leaders Sale.
The two sides have met five times previously, with Didsbury winning all five. But the most recent meeting was in January and Vagas were only eight points adrift which is encouraging, especially with Vagas unbeaten since February.
The Vagas success has been down to teamwork. Freya Crowe and Bea O’Neill have caught the headlines but their chances have come from the graft put in around the Park.
Maisie Murray has been a strong carrier, Leona McGovern straightening the line will always create gaps and Lauren Ellison’s controlled kicking has given good field position.
If the Vagas machine clicks on Saturday, they should pick up the win they need.
FIXTURES
Saturday, April 18:
Regional Two North West promotion play-off
Vale of Lune v Douglas @ Vale of Lune ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire minor conference
Ramsey v Congleton @ Mooragh Park ko 12.30pm
Women's NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Didsbury Toc H @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
- Reports from this weekend’s games will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
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