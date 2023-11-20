Ramsey came out on top in the friendly rugby games which took place at Ballafletcher on Saturday afternoon.
The games were only friendlies and count for little, but what bragging rights there were, headed over the mountain to Ramsey who beat Vagabonds 12-0 and Southern Nomads 24-14.
Vagas won the third game 7-0 as they took on Nomads.
The afternoon kicked off with Ramsey against Vagabonds. Vagas had an early chance from a five-metre scrummage but were repelled. Nathan Brew then countered for Ramsey down the left wing but was bundled into touch shy of the line.
The game then fell into a midfield scrum-fest with neither side really getting any traction and it wasn’t until the 29th minute that it finally came alive.
Ramsey’s Jake Richmond launched an attack on the left flank. He was brought down inside the Vagas 22 but Ramsey were able to recycle quickly and scrum half Nathan Robson was on hand to dot the ball down for the opening try.
With three minutes remaining, Vagas attacked from inside their own half. The ball was fumbled in midfield and Ramsey’s points machine Brandon Atchison scooped it up and ran in under the posts. He converted his own try to make it 12-0.
Vagas threatened the Ramsey line in the closing seconds but Ian Marks was shunted into touch as he went for the line.
Vagas then remained on the field for game number two against Southern Nomads. While Nomads looked a little sharper in the back line, Vagas looked stronger up front which was where the game was eventually won.
Much of the play was inside the Nomads half, but the green defensive line appeared to be up for it and chance after chance was thwarted.
The decisive play came in the 22nd minute when Nomads had a defensive line-out five metres from their own try line, but the ball was overthrown and Vagas veteran Daryn Thompson gratefully snapped it up and dived in to score. Cam Findlay added the extras to what was the only score of the game.
In the final game, Ramsey led early on after some slick hands from Magnus Black and Joe Flanagan carved open a gap for Atchison to race through for his second of the afternoon.
In the 12th minute, Nomads hit back. Rob Craine ran out of defence for Nomads and got in behind the Ramsey line. The move looked to have run out of steam, but Ramsey went offside at the breakdown and coughed up a five-metre penalty.
Mark Young tapped it quickly and Craine finished what he started by diving in under the posts. Young converted for a 7-5 lead.
Nomads held the lead into the final 10 minutes when two quick Ramsey scores broke the resolve. Nathan Robson grabbed the first when he dotted down after his own line break and Atchison converted.
Josh Corteen created the second with some excellent footballing skills up the right wing. He recovered the bouncing ball a few metres out and it was swiftly moved along the line to Atchison who ran in his third of the day and converted.
Trailing 19-7 with a few minutes left meant Nomads had to attack. They did just that as Young combined with George Callister to get the ball deep into the Ramsey half and Django Kinley punched through the defence to score.
Young converted to leave it a five-point game. The comeback didn’t continue though and Ramsey took it to the other end where Simon Corlett’s pop pass saw Josh Corteen slide in for a try in the final play of the game.
Results
Saturday, November 18:
Regional Two North West
Crewe & Nantwich 39-18
Douglas
Friendlies
Vagabonds 0-12 Ramsey
Vagabonds 7-0 PDMS
Southern Nomads
Ramsey 24-14 PDMS
Southern Nomads