Ramsey defeated Southern Nomads 79-12 at Port-e-Chee in the Manx Shield play-off on Saturday afternoon.
While Nomads were under strength, Ramsey remained ruthless with leading scorer Brandon Atchison bagging five tries and seven conversions for an impressive personal tally of 39 points.
Northern legend John F. Watling got things underway with an early score.
An Atchison hat-trick plus one each from Brayden Roche and Nathan Robson saw Ramsey leading 40-0 by half-time.
After the break Roche added his second and there were also tries from Matt Meechan, Connor Cracknell, Dan Richmond and Dale Radcliffe as Ramsey romped home with the first silverware of the season.