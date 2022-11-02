Ramsey Reds favourites to beat Castletown
Subscribe newsletter
New leaders Ramsey Reds head to Castletown’s Poulsom Park in rugby’s Ravenscroft Manx Shield this weekend.
Without being disrespectful to Castletown, the northerners are likely to pick up maximum points.
The southerners lost against Nomads Greens two weeks ago and, despite beating Eastern Barbarians, they are hovering in the lower half of the standings.
Town have a few names on the team sheet this season too, with Elliot Burnett catching the eye with his goal-kicking. But they will need all they have to topple Matthew Meechan’s Ramsey side from their lofty perch.
Ramsey Blues host Nomads Greens at Mooragh Park. An under strength Greens got a bit of a clubbing on the same ground last week, but should be stronger this time out.
The Blues boast one of the top points scorers in the country in Brandon Atchison (ranked fourth in Englandrugby.com national stats (www.englandrugby.com/fixtures-and-results/stats) who boasts a rare combination of pace and power.
In the final game of the round, Western Vikings host Eastern Barbarians at QEII. Vikings remain winless thus far but have plenty of firepower for the unwary visitor.
The Barbarians showed some early promise but have been inconsistent ever since and currently showing no signs of changing that.
Fixtures
Saturday, November 5:
Regional Two North West
Bowdon v Douglas @ Bowdon ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Garstang v Vagabonds @ Garstang ko tbc
Ravenscroft Manx Shield
Castletown v Ramsey Reds
2.15pm @ Poulsom Park
Ramsey Blues v Nomads Greens 2.15pm @ Mooragh Park
Western Vikings v
Eastern Barbarians
2.15pm @ QEII
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |