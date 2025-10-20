Douglas' sterling start to the season continued on Saturday with a 30-21 win over close rivals Northwich in Regional 2 North West.
Six lead changes, injury to key players, eight tries and a gritty bonus-point performance for the Manx side added up to another dramatic encounter at Port-e-Chee.
Nathan Robson’s 78th minute try took away any crumbs of losing bonus-point comfort from the Cheshire visitors, as Douglas leapfrogged their opponents to fourth spot in the standings with a game in hand on the top three.
The Douglas ball began rolling with a third-minute try after Douglas set up an attack via training ground expertise.
Swift handling, great running lines and confidence on the ball prised open the defence, and Harry Cartwright scored wide out on the left through a throng of defenders.
Matty Wood’s conversion attempt slid wide, and the next 14 minutes was a punch and counter-punch affair as the sides measured up.
Northwich had a slight edge in the scrum, and Simon Hoddinott’s front-row departure with a shoulder knock was matched by Northwich scrum-half Zac Richardson’s dislocation and retirement.
Speedy Northwich winger Jonathan Knipe crossed to tie the scores after strong-running number eight Ayanlaja-Lowo caused havoc, outside-half Oscar Mallick added another try in the 28th minute for 5-10, and Douglas were rewarded for driving runs from Liam Kirkpatrick and Josh Campbell with a Wood penalty for 8-10.
Douglas centre Harry Hewson looked back to form with powerful ball carrying, and the contrasting silky skills of Josh Duncan alongside began to pay dividends. Will Cain’s artful right foot got Douglas in position, and Duncan sliced a way though for a try which Wood converted for 15-10 at half-time.
Mallick’s two successful penalties rocked Douglas for 15-16 at 50 minutes, but Douglas flanker Blake Everson came to the fore. His decisive chopping down of Northwich carriers Juan Smit and Tom White built up pressure, and second-rower Ethan Kermode added to Northwich discomfort with several strong hits.
A few ‘handbag’ moments only confirmed the intensity of the contest, and with Everson threatening over the ball, Douglas struck again. Owen Carvin barrelled on, Ian Larson and Kirkpatrick piled forward in support, and suddenly there was space for Kyle Martin to accelerate away for a scintillating try as Douglas retook the lead 20-16.
Back came Northwich, Knipe again the instigator, to send in Quinlan Watson for a try and Northwich lead 20-21 with 12 minutes left on the clock.
Douglas took play in to the Northwich half, and now the visitors felt the pressure, coughing up possession 35 metres out from their own line. Craig Martin spotted the gap and won the footrace for the bonus-point try to put Douglas ahead 25-21.
Then potential triumph nearly turned in to disaster.
Fullback Cain fielded a long Northwich kick deep in Douglas territory and threw a long pass to Kyle Martin in midfield with not quite enough zip for the job.
The ball dipped on arrival and was knocked on for a Northwich scrummage. The defence stats will tell you Douglas have conceded the fewest points to date in the league, and proof of that particular pudding came in the next four minutes as Douglas foiled waves of Northwich possession with man of the match Everson leading the tackle count.
Dogged, courageous defence held firm, and Douglas surged up field for Robson to administer the coup de grace.
The Manx side will aim to keep the momentum going as they visit Birkenhead Park this Saturday.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
