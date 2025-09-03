Douglas Rugby Club begin their ninth season in Regional Two North West by hosting North Ribblesdale at Port-e-Chee this Saturday.
The visitors from Settle were promoted last season from Counties One Yorkshire with a clean sweep of wins from 22 league matches.
Having been promoted in 2023-24 from Counties Two Yorkshire with 19 wins from 22, the away side haven’t tasted league defeat since October 2023 away to Huddersfield Laund Hill, therefore they will be confident on the road.
Douglas had their first taste of proper action with a competitive pre-season showing against Ulster side Ballymena recently when new signings made their mark.
George Anthill, Josh Campbell, Matty Wood and Ollie Corkish are also sure to feature in the coming months, and the pace of the Martin brothers continues to be a priceless asset.
Up front, last season’s transition from second row to front row by Conor Garland - who will partner Josh Campbell, Simon Hoddinott, Ralph Clarke and Owen Carvin primarily - could be the making of the head-geared prop.
With Mark Oldfield, Liam Kirkpatrick, Ian Larson, Blake Everson, Harry Cartwright and Percy Hampton vying for back-row slots, skipper Blake Snell will have a strong unit at his disposal.
Kick off at Port-e-Chee will be at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.
Douglas squad from: Simon Hoddinott, Ralph Clarke, Josh Campbell, Owen Carvin, Conor Garland, Blake Snell, Harry Cartwright, Percy Hampton, George Antill, Ian Larson, Blake Everson, Liam Kirkpatrick, Nathan Robson, Matty Wood, Josh Duncan, Harry Hewson, Shay Waterworth, Cal Dentith, Kyle Martin, Craig Martin, Conor Stephens, Will Cain, Ollie Corkish.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
- A report from Saturday’s match will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.