Vagabonds lost their opener in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire 24-0 away at a tough Burnley side on Saturday afternoon.
The game was cut short following a serious injury to a Burnley player and the result was declared after an hour.
Fellow Manx side Ramsey also fell to a defeat on the road at the weekend.
The northerners, who were making their return to the English leagues for the first time in five years, travelled to Congleton on Saturday.
Ramsey led 13-17 at half-time in their comeback game in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, but were closed out 33-20 by their Cheshire hosts in the second half.
Jacob Corteen’s solo run gave Ramsey an early lead but Congleton hit back to lead 7-5.
A set-piece lineout try from Ben Hardman and a Brandon Atchison penalty saw Ramsey retake the lead which they held till the interval.
Congleton came back strongly in the second half and added three unanswered scores gave them a 26-13 lead after an hour.
Skipper Josh Corteen launched from the base of a dominant scrum to claw one back for Ramsey and Atchison’s conversion left the Mooragh Park outfit trailing by six points.
However, a late converted score by Congleton dashed any hopes of a comeback win by the Manx side.
Congleton host a Manx side for the second successive week on Saturday when Vagabonds travel to Woodman Park Street for their second game of the fledgeling campaign.
Ramsey are also away again this weekend, this time travelling to Lancashire to face a Bury outfit that beat Oldham 47-29 in matchday one.
Previews of both games in this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.