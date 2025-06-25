Bevan Rodd has been named in the England rugby squad for this summer’s tour of Argentina and the United States.
The 24-year-old former Buchan pupil was named in Steve Bortwick’s preliminary squad last month, before being confirmed in the 36-strong touring party on Monday.
The Sale Sharks prop made his first appearance for the Red Roses since last summer at the weekend when he played for an England XV against a France XV at Twickenham.
The English squad, without its 13 British Lions players, lost 26-24 ahead of flying across the Atlantic ahead of the first of two tests against Argentina on July 5.
After that match in Buenos Aires, the second match follows seven days later in San Juan. Both games kick off at 8.40pm BST.
The tour will conclude with a match against the USA in Washington, on Saturday, July 19.
The Argentina matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports, with the USA game available to stream on RugbyPass TV.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.