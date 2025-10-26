Not since the 2017-18 season in the 14-team North One West division have Douglas Rugby Club been in the top three.
But at Birkenhead Park on Saturday, the bonus-point win kept the Manx side firmly in amongst the Regional Two North West play-off scenario.
Added to that, the match was agreed as a double-header to count as a first round Cheshire Cup tie and alleviate fixture congestion.
The Upper Park venue had previously proven impregnable to Douglas, no matter the small margins of loss, but the first eight minutes in blustery conditions suggested otherwise and that history was bunk.
Josh Duncan was the midfield catalyst and, with full-back Kyle Martin joining the line, twin brother Craig Martin with a fraction of space blitzed his opposite number for outright speed and score a fifth-minute try near the posts.
Matty Wood converted for a 0-7 lead and an almost carbon copy exercise in the eighth minute saw Martin sprint in for his second and 0-14.
Glorious rugby, such that truly prodded the beast, and Park skipper Adam Wellington crashed over for a 13th-minute try that had roots in a rolling maul after Douglas overplayed in their own half.
Neither side had complete mastery of the variable wind, with line-outs especially testing throwers and catchers alike, and a Park handling error handed Douglas scrum possession.
Smart work down the blindside from Harry Cartwright found number eight and captain Liam Kirkpatrick on his shoulder to plunge over from short range, and at 5-19 there was a semblance of Douglas control.
Not for long though, as Park strung together phases on the back of driving runs from flankers Matt Walls and Jake Bennett, and two tries in 10 minutes from Jack Ashcroft and Peter Coles brought the hosts back in close touch.
Liam Isaacs converted one and a 17-19 half-time score line seemed a flimsy Douglas margin after such a racy start, even with the elements now favouring the visitors in the second half.
Douglas coach Phil Cringle brought John Dutnall on for flanker Blake Everson and a successful Wood penalty after Park shot themselves in the foot trying to run out of defence was the beginning of a 10-minute spell that ultimately spelt the end for the hosts.
Harry Hewson scooped up a Park fumble, scythed through the fractured line and fed Wood to race in and clock up the 60th-minute bonus-point try. Wood nailed the conversion for 17-29.
Kudzai Chenda and Jack Wallis made Douglas league debuts off the bench and a 67th-minute penalty brought Wood’s match contribution to 17 points.
Gray Dyland barrelled over for Park late on to earn a consolation try-bonus point, but as the league table defensive stats show, Douglas weren’t about to become overly charitable.
A 24-32 win, five league points away from home, a game in hand on the teams above and cup advancement to boot keeps the pot bubbling nicely ahead of Vale of Lune’s league visit to Port-e-Chee on November 8.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Josh Campbell, Conor Garland, Ethan Kermode, Harry Cartwright, Blake Everson, Liam Kirkpatrick (captain), Ian Larson, Nathan Robson, Matty Wood, Josh Duncan, Harry Hewson, Craig Martin, Oli Corkish, Kyle Martin, John Dutnall, Jack Wallis, Kudzai Chenda.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
