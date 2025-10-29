The start of the autumn international series* usually means a break from league rugby and this year is no difference.
But it is an opportunity for County Cup matches to be played and this weekend sees what are effectively the semi-finals of the Cheshire Bowl.
With only four sides entered, the first round is also the semis. Ramsey host Southern Nomads at Mooragh Park and in the other semi the holders and favourites New Brighton make the short journey to Hoylake.
The 2025-26 season hasn’t started so well for Ramsey and Southern Nomads.
The northerners find themselves winless at the foot of Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire and, while Nomads have had a win in the Hartford Homes Manx Shield, they are also currently at the foot of the table after a home defeat against Western Vikings last Saturday.
A win in this game therefore is important for both clubs.
The Ramsey are struggling with a few key injuries. Try machine Brandon Atchison hasn’t played since early September, while Josh Leece has a shoulder knock and Jake Richmond has a knee niggle but may yet be fit for this game.
The Mooragh Park outfit are also missing ‘the Irish Oak’ Micheal Flynn who isn’t available this week.
Jared May looks likely to cover for Flynn, Adam Dempsey has been going well in place of Jake Richmond and Dan Kelly has taken on kicking duties in place of Leece. Youngster Ffinlo Corkill went well at Clitheroe last Saturday too so could well retain his place.
A big positive for Nomads last weekend was the return of dynamic number eight Dick Seed whose carries always pose a threat.
Last week they used the veteran Al Corrin in the number 10 jersey and switched Mark Young to centre. He profited with a try but his distribution to the wide channels was hampered by wind, rain and very cold hands.
With the forecast looking dry for Saturday, he may have a little more fortune if the experiment is repeated.
For both sides the game gives them a shot at an end-of-season Cheshire final and, while New Brighton will be a tough ask (assuming they beat Hoylake), a final is a final and anything could happen.
FIXTURE
Saturday, November 1:
Cheshire Bowl semi-final
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads ko 2.15pm
BEVAN RODD
*Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd had been in line to play for England during the forthcoming autumn international series.
Unfortunately though, the former Buchan pupil has been forced to withdraw from Steve Borthwick’s squad for the match against Australia this weekend because of injury.
The 25-year-old picked up a knock during Sale Sharks’ recent English Gallagher Premiership match at Saracens.
As well as forcing his withdrawal from the England training camp, the injury also meant he missed Sale’s match with Leicester Tigers last Saturday in which fellow Isle of Man-raised rugby player Patreece Bell was an unused substitute.
