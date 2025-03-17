Vagabonds women completed the double over Littleborough with a 37-27 win at Littleborough in Women’s NC2 North (South) on Saturday afternoon.
For the second weekend on the trot, number eight Maylyn Campbell ran in four tries.
The other four-try hero from the previous weekend, Freya Crowe, also crossed for a try as did skipper Leona McGovern.
Sammie Macdonald added a penalty and two conversions to round off the scoring.
Vagas will temporarily move into second place, but their closest rivals Eccles have two matches still to play and are likely to overhaul Vagas, leaving them with a third place finish at the end of the campaign.
Men’s side downed at Ashton-under-Lyne
Vagabonds Rugby Club’s men’s side lost out 62-14 away at Ashton-under-Lyne in Counties Three ADM Lans/Cheshire on Saturday afternoon, after trailing 36-7 at half-time.
The result was unsurprising given the current injury list at Ballafletcher and the relentless fixture schedule they have been facing recently.
The Manx side did manage a couple of tries though, a neat little chip and chase from stand off Ollie Howard as well as a 50 metre lung-buster from prop Matt Rockwell who went from inside his own half to score. Ollie Howard duly converted both tries.
Vagas are away off-island again next Saturday with potential points on offer at Dukinfield - more details in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
Results
Saturday, March 15:
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ashton-under-Lyne 62-14 Vagabonds
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Littleborough 27-37 Vagabonds
