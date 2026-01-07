The visit of Burnage to Port-e-Chee this Saturday will be key to the season’s progress in Regional Two North West as Douglas Rugby Club look to get back on course after three narrow losses as the year end approached.
The Christmas break helped, with core players Harry Hewson, Liam Kirkpatrick and Ethan Kermode all due to return after injury, while Ian Larson is available after a Cheshire under-20s call-up.
Last February, after an exciting match, Burnage went home with all the points in a 17-25 win.
Douglas had started strongly, despite two players down with flu overnight forcing a match day re-shuffle, but the Manx side never quite got out of sight on the scoreboard despite a man of the match performance by Kyle Martin.
With Douglas in fourth and Burnage sixth separated by only four points, both sides have eyes on play-off participation in April.
Add the fact that the weather-postponed fixture in October means Douglas travel to Burnage on January 24 for the rearranged tie and the importance of Saturday’s result cannot be ignored. Kick-off is 1.45pm.
- A report from this Saturday’s match will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
Fixtures: Saturday, January 10
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Burnage @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.45pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ramsey v Hoylake @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
Ormskirk v Vagabonds @ Ormskirk ko 1pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Macclesfield v Vagabonds @ Macclesfield ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Douglas Celts v Western Vikings @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
