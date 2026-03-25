It’s crunch time for Douglas Rugby Club on Saturday as West Park St Helens visit Port-e-Chee.
A top-five promotion play-off berth in Regional Two North West is tantalisingly in reach for the Manx side if they can better rivals Widnes’ results in the final two games of the league season.
Having racked up eight wins from nine rounds at the start of the season, the Manx side tripped up 30-28 at a soggy West Park in December and never really recovered the consistent winning formula.
Douglas now sit in sixth place, and need Widnes in fifth to falter at strugglers Northwich if they’re to make up the two-point margin.
Ethan Kermode may return to the second-row this weekend after missing the narrow loss at Widnes, and that opens up back-row options from Mark Oldfield, Blake Everson, Ian Larson and John Dutnall, with Liam Kirkpatrick inked in at number eight.
The versatility of Harry Cartwright gives coach Phil Cringle a valuable option and, bar skipper Blake Snell’s absence, Douglas up front should be a force to be reckoned with.
Craig Martin returned to action last week and with fullback Sheldon Higgins available on Saturday, the three-quarters have pace in abundance.
The ideal scenario brings sunshine to Port-e-Chee for Douglas to rediscover their mojo and who knows, take their play-off hopes to the final round against league leaders North Ribblesdale on April 11.
Fixtures: Saturday, March 28
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v West Park St Helens @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference
Ormskirk v Vagabonds @ Ormskirk
Colne & Nelson v Ramsey @ Colne ko 1pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Macclesfield @ Ballafletcher
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Douglas Celts @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
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