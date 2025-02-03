Douglas Rugby Club trod water in Regional Two North West on Saturday when visitors Burnage edged a tough encounter at Port-e-Chee and denied the hosts a losing bonus point.
Two players down overnight with flu forced a re-shuffle and, despite making a strong start, Douglas never quite got out of sight on the scoreboard.
Harry Hewson darted over for a 12th-minute try, with fullback Jonty Cope utilising his counter-attacking skills to good effect.
The Manx scrum had an edge in the tight, the lineout with Liam Kirkpatrick reigning was secure, but with 25 minutes on the clock Burnage struck back when number eight Charles Bray rumbled over.
Douglas responded with Kyle Martin racing in from scrum-half and Josh Duncan converted for 12-7 at the break, soon to be 12-10 when Burnage number 10 James Clarke kicked a 50th-minute penalty.
Richard Bell, on for Owen Carvin in the Douglas front row, marked his arrival with a thundering run, but when Grant Connon splintered the Douglas defence, his try and Clarke’s conversion gave the Manchester side a 12-17 lead.
Douglas hooker Gihard Visagie was yellow-carded and Burnage put winger Will Graham over in the corner to stretch the advantage to 10 points.
John Dutnall returned to action off the bench, with Conor Garland more than earning a respite as Duncan pinned Burnage back with lengthy touch-finders.
Hewson and Cope continued to probe the tight Burnage defence, but Douglas went further behind when Clarke stroked over a 66th-minute penalty.
Home captain Blake Snell led from the front and another typical surge put them on the front foot. Kirkpatrick, Blake Everson and Harry Cartwright carried forward and Martin capped a man of the match performance with his second score in the 78th minute and 17-25.
Douglas finished strongly, with James Ross and Cal Dentith testing Burnage resolve in pursuit of the losing bonus, but were still one point shy at the whistle and stay eighth.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT