Waterloo host Douglas on Saturday in Regional Two North West, and to say there’s been a turnaround in recent fortunes would be an understatement.
Last season the Blundellsands side were pressing for promotion and only came undone at champions-elect Bowdon in March and at Douglas in April.
Their visit to the island on the final league weekend saw Douglas reverse the September loss in some style, and Douglas have kicked on this season to win six from seven with a game in hand on early leaders Sandbach.
Waterloo meanwhile have won once against Altrincham Kersal in October and languish at the foot of the table, but don’t be misled by that.
This may be 12th versus second, but Waterloo lost by a single score to Widnes and only by one point to West Park. They are also at home and ahead 14-9 in the head-to-head record with Douglas.
A miserly Douglas defence tops the stats table, and having kept Vale of Lune at bay to the tune of one try on November 8, there’s no sign of slackening.
The match at Birkenhead Park in October was earmarked as being key to progress, and now Waterloo are the next measure of Douglas ambition.
Matty Wood may return to outside-half and shuffle Josh Duncan into midfield to resume his partnership with recent cap centurion Harry Hewson, but starting selection up front will be a little trickier for coach Phil Cringle.
With at least five candidates for three back-row positions, Liam Kirkpatrick is the lynchpin at number eight.
Any combination from Blake Everson, Ian Larson, John Dutnall and Harry Cartwright will constitute a formidable unit, and similarly with front-row options where perhaps Josh Campbell is the only nailed-on starter.
Conor Garland, Owen Carvin and Simon Hoddinott power up the scrum either side of him, and a bench appearance from any of those three is a major plus. The only question mark hovers over Hoddinott’s ankle which a late fitness test will answer.
Kick-off is 1.30pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
