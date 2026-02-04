Douglas host Birkenhead Park at Port-e-Chee in Regional Two North West on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors arrive on the back of a home win against Burnage, further evidence that their calamitous start to the season is well behind them.
Douglas may have won 24-32 at the Upper Park in October, but Park are clawing their way back up the table and sit eighth.
With Sandbach losing unexpectedly at Waterloo, only two points separate second-placed Vale of Lune from Douglas in fourth.
The top four are in the running for play-off spots, although fifth-placed Burnage still have a shout albeit six points in arrears of Douglas.
Josh Duncan is unavailable, Liam Kirkpatrick may well have another week off with an HIA, and Blake Snell undergoes a fitness test for his inclusion.
Nathan Robson damaged his ankle at Northwich and not the one that took him out previously. He’ll be sidelined, but second-row Ethan Kermode is back training, although it may just be too soon to make a return this Saturday.
