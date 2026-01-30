Port St Mary rugby player Patreece Bell is set to start for Sale Sharks this weekend.
The former Southern Nomads junior is in line to face Exeter Chiefs in the English Prem Rugby Cup on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 3pm at Sandy Park.
The 21-year-old tighthead prop made his European Rugby Champions Cup debut for the Greater Manchester side when coming off the bench against Durban Sharks recently.
That followed on from Bell making his Premiership debut against Bristol the weekend before, having made his first team debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup last February.
With the Six Nations looming, it’s all change in the Sale line-up as a number of their stars have been called up to international duty, including former Buchan pupil Bevan Rodd who is in the the England squad.
This weekend, Bell will form part of a new-look front row as Sharks aim to boost their hopes of booking a semi-final spot in the cup competition.
