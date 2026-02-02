A combination of bloody-minded determination, a bit of magic and a sheer refusal to bow to the inevitable earned Douglas RUFC maximum points at Moss Farm on Saturday.
Hosts Northwich in eighth were hell bent on keeping the relegation-avoiding hopefuls in their rear-view mirrors.
Fouth-placed Douglas needed to get their Regional Two North West campaign back on track, having led the league at the end of November before losing five from six coming into the new year.
Coach Phil Cringle made a couple of changes, with Josh Duncan moving to outside-half and Matty Wood taking his place in midfield.
Harry Cartwright took up the number eight cudgel from an injured Liam Kirkpatrick, Percy Hampton paired up with Conor Garland in a powerful second row and Owen Carvin made a welcome return to the front row.
Northwich named a strong side liberally sprinkled with South African muscle and the opening exchanges were thunderous.
After the visitors worked their way forward via heavy-duty carries from John Dutnall, Hampton and Josh Campbell - territory hard won and even harder to hold - a scrum within five metres of the Northwich line gave them chance to test the Cheshire side’s mettle in the tight.
They rocked the pack backwards and Cartwright dotted down for a 10th-minute try, converted by Wood for 0-7.
Back came the hosts with flankers Juan Smit and Tyreek Naicker making metres and a high-risk offloading approach from the tackle took Northwich close.
A few phases on and lock Harry Bennett strode over as Douglas ran out of defenders, levelling the score after Malik’s 14th-minute conversion.
Sinewy running from Sheldon Higgins got Douglas out of a few scrapes and one front-foot probe nearly set winger Oli Corkish on his way until a stray Northwich hand incurred a yellow card.
Wood banged over the penalty from 35 metres for 7-10 and Malik responded with a three-pointer after Douglas conceded a holding penalty to end the half 10-10.
Wood added a second penalty for 13-10 as the pattern of play echoed the first period. Possession percentages went to Northwich, but Douglas made more of what was coming their way.
Mark Oldfield came on for the hard-working Garland, Nathan Robson replaced Harri Wallis at scrum-half and Douglas created some daylight.
Blake Everson’s persistent ball-hunting earned a penalty pinged to the corner for the lineout and a training ground catch-and-peel saw prop Simon Hoddinott surge around the front.
His momentum took him over in the corner despite several defenders and Douglas led 10-18.
Robson’s injury saw Wallace return, only for Northwich to take a grip for 10 minutes and lay siege to the Douglas line, but the Manx side didn’t yield a centimetre.
Every man stood their ground and when the referee spotted a close-quarter Northwich knock-on, Douglas cleared upfield.
Once Duncan and Wood had guided Douglas into the Northwich 22m, Harry Hewson unleashed a trademark burst to beat his opposite number and clear the cover to score the third Douglas try.
Wood added the two points for 10-25 and Craig Martin emptied the bench to replace brother Kyle on the right wing. And that was some substitution.
In the 79th minute, Martin received the ball around the halfway line and put a delicate chip over his opposite number. The weighted kick was of perfect length, but there was still work to do in the re-gather.
Martin wrestled the ball away from the Northwich winger who had turned and contested, then set sail for the Northwich line with a sidestep of the covering fullback for the bonus-point fourth try.
