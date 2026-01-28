Douglas Rugby Club visit Cheshire side Northwich this weekend for a third consecutive away fixture as the run-in toward the play-offs comes in to focus with seven rounds to play.
The head-to-head stats show Northwich ahead 9-5, but the 30-21 Douglas win in October at Port-e-Chee heralded a league-topping position in November.
Since then, the wheels haven’t exactly parted company with the Douglas bus following five defeats from six, but bonus points in isolation aren’t going to keep the Manx side on course for long.
There were plenty of plus marks in the loss at Burnage last Saturday, in particular the introduction of Sheldon Higgins to the fullback role.
Oli Corkish kept to his scoring habit, front-rowers Josh Campbell and Simon Hoddinott shone again, and Conor Garland is gathering momentum despite alternating between front and second row.
Wood showed his all-court game is here to stay and Douglas captain Blake Snell will be hoping another week is long enough to heal his own injury.
With Craig Martin and Mark Oldfield available again, prop Brandon Hass coming up to speed and Nathan Robson chomping on the sidelines, selectors will have plenty to chew over.
Northwich are in eighth place on 33 points and last time out only lost by a solitary point at Burnage.
With Vale of Lune having beaten leaders North Ribblesdale last week, the Lancashire side have jumped ahead of Douglas into third spot and the top three have concertinaed slightly.
With three home matches remaining, Douglas have to gather more than crumbs on the road if they’re to keep Burnage – only two points behind - at bay.
It can be done: in February last year Douglas came away from Moss Farm with a 12-16 win.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 31:
Regional Two North West
Northwich v Douglas @ Northwich ko 2pm
Friendly
Northwich 3rd XV v Douglas Celts @ Northwich ko 12.45pm
