Douglas Rugby Club host Winnington Park at Port-e-Chee in the penultimate round of Regional Two North West fixtures this Saturday, resuming an association back to the 1980s when the Cheshire Cup draw occasionally threw the sides together.
Although still in mathematical reach of relegation, the visitors are highly unlikely to be overhauled by Eccles who appear destined for the drop, and WP motivation will come from reviewing the re-scheduled January 25 match at Burrows Hill.
The 10-40 result suggests a completely dominant Douglas on the road, but it was three tries in the last 10 minutes that truly glossed the away team scoreline.
Prop Simon Hoddinott featured in January but is now fine tuning for the London Marathon in April. Coach Phil Cringle or Owen Carvin will partner Gihard Visagie in the front row, with the durable Ralph Clarke thereabouts.
Skipper Blake Snell picks from strength in the pack where Conor Garland or Harry Cartwright could partner in the second row, with Blake Everson, Mark Oldfield, Liam Kirkpatrick and John Dutnall a rich seam of back-row candidates.
Nathan Robson continues to make the scrum-half berth his own and brings goal-kicking skills to boot, while Josh Duncan maintains his promising progress outside at number 10.
Harry Hewson and James Ross will be inked in to the midfield berths and, with Charlie Henthorn and Jonty Cope on the injury list, Cal Dentith and Conor Stephens will more than likely see action.
There’s pace in abundance from twins Kyle and Craig Martin, and for the latter a first home league match in a few years.
If Douglas can harvest a five-pointer on Saturday against WP and Altrincham Kersal travelling to third-placed Sandbach come away with nothing, sixth place is up for grabs.
Kick-off is at 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT