Southern Nomads beat Western Vikings 46-5 at Ballakilley Park on Saturday to move into second place in rugby’s Hartford Homes Manx Shield.
Despite the scoreline Vikings were competitive throughout the game and should really have done more off the back of a dominant set-piece scrummage.
The Nomads backline was the big winner on the day and it took only four minutes to carve open the defence. A series of slick passes moved the ball quickly to the right wing where Rob Craine raced in for the first of his two tries.
Five minutes later the lead was doubled. Nomads’ hooker Brian Skillicorn made the hard yards into the Vikings’ 22 and more slick passing sent Nomads’ skipper Finn McGregor in for his first of the afternoon and a 10-0 lead.
Midway through the half the third try finally arrived. This was created by Finn McGregor as he surged into the Vikings’ red zone. His offload found Harry Brereton in support and he handed off to Richard Seed who scored under the posts. Zac Hand added the extras and the lead was up to 17-0.
In the final play of the first half, Nomads scored their fourth and secured a try bonus point. Vikings had been under a little pressure but had earned a goal line drop out to try and clear their lines.
However, the kick missed touch and was fielded by Rob Craine near halfway. Craine lit up his afterburners and went down the right-hand touchline, outpacing the defence to score his second and leave the Nomads’ half-time lead as 22-0.
As the second half got underway there was still some optimism for Vikings: they were in charge in the scrummage and only four tries down.
Two minutes in though, that changed. Another touch finder was missed and gave possession to George Callister who ran it back to score.
Two minutes later, Nomads half-time replacement Ewan Chapman broke through the Vikings defence and stretched his fresh legs to score. Hand added the conversion which took the lead out to an unassailable 34-0.
There was at least a consolation try for the Peel men. Skipper Ed Knight had been carrying well all game and he drove deep into the Nomads 22. The ball was recycled quickly and moved right where Clayton Matthews dived in to score.
The remainder of the game belonged to Nomads. Sam Kennaugh put in a big run and a sidestep to bag one for the front row and, in the closing stages, Finn McGregor raced in for his second of the game which Hand converted.
Southern Nomads win in U16 Manx Cup
Nomads’ under-16 side beat Vagabonds 41-31 in the Hartford Homes Junior Manx Cup. The star for Nomads was undoubtedly Dara Bailey who ran in four tries. Cosmo Kinley bagged two and there was also a score from Mustafa Guner. Kinley also added three conversions.
RESULTS
Saturday, January 24:
Regional Two North West
Burnage 41-29 Douglas
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads 46-5 Western Vikings
Hartford Homes U16 Manx Cup
Southern Nomads 41-31 Vagabonds
