Title-chasing Waterloo arrive at Port-e-Chee to face Douglas Rugby Club on Saturday only one league point behind leaders Bowdon.
But it would take an upset of epic proportions for the visitors to take the promotion spot in Regional Two North West in this final round of fixtures.
Bowdon host bottom side Eccles and, after winning 55-12 at Eccles in September, they must be nailed on for the title.
Douglas have aims of their own in finishing sixth, currently tied with Altrincham Kersal but ahead on points difference.
Coach Phil Cringle will harness memories of the opening fixture of the season at Waterloo where Douglas had the Blundellsands pack under the cosh in the tight, only to suffer injuries and let the hosts off the hook.
The Manx side have improved through the season and won six of their last eight outings and, although missing a couple of key players, still have the potential at home to cause a surprise of their own.
Josh Duncan is out with a hamstring niggle, so permutations from Jonty Cope, Nathan Robson and winger Charlie Henthorn undergoing fitness tests will be key, while Simon Hoddinott and Sam McCord look to return next season.
Harry Hewson and James Ross are a potent centre combination alongside the pace of twins Kyle and Craig Martin out wide and, with Cal Dentith the man of the match against Winnington Park, it may be that Waterloo end up with more of a battle on their hands than anticipated.
Referee will be Professor Rod Stables, already well known to island residents for his role as consultant cardiologist at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, and co-incidentally in charge of the Douglas match at Waterloo in September.
The match will kick-off at 2.15pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT