A brace from centre Shay Waterworth book-ended 10 tries from Douglas Rugby Club against Southern Nomads in the Manx Cup on Saturday.
That was despite the holders resting a few first-choice selections, introducing new players and welcoming back a handful of seniors for a Port-e-Chee swansong in the rain.
It took seven minutes for Waterworth to drift through a porous defence and by half-time, with six conversions from Nathan Robson, the scoreboard was an ominous 47-0.
Sean Garland took a heavy knock and was sidelined, but back-rower Blake Everson drove over, Kyle Martin, Craig Martin, James Ross and Brendan Kelly showed clean heels to all and sundry.
Skipper Blake Snell’s try shortly before the break was a peach – Aaron Mason showed Teflon handling, Martin burst free wide on the right and, as the cover closed in, he flung an optimistic ball infield that Snell took at full chat to score.
Mark Young and captain Finn McGregor gamely orchestrated what they could at half-back for Nomads and injuries hampered the southerners, but what little possession came their way wasn’t front-foot ball.
Richard Bell with an unstoppable run and ex-captain Niall Killey muscled over for tries eight and nine, and promising newcomer Adam Kinvig went close to his first Douglas score.
Conor Garland’s experimental move to the Douglas front row may prove to be inspired, added to which his cover tackle on Gareth Watt prevented a certain Nomads riposte.
Waterworth wrapped up a soggy afternoon with his second shortly before referee Joe Phelan called time.
Douglas: C. Garland, G. Visagie, R. Bell, S. Garland, B. Snell (c), W. Hewson, A. Kinvig, B. Everson, B. Kelly, N. Robson, J. Ross, S. Waterworth, Cal Dentith, K. Martin, C. Martin, O. Carvin, R. Todd, N. Killey, M. Shortland, A. Mason.
Southern Nomads: S. Kennaugh, T. Davies, M. Quayle, G. Watt, J. Sleight, J. Walmsley, L. Farrar, S. Gale, F. McGregor (c), R. Craine, M. Craine, M. Young, H. Brereton, A. Corrin, G. Callister, T. Randall.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT