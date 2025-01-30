After two unusual home defeats in friendlies Ramsey will be aiming to get the wheels back on the wagon with Western Vikings visiting Mooragh Park in the Manx Shield on Saturday.
Nomads beat Vikings two weeks ago to take an early lead in the post-Christmas competition and it will be important for Ramsey to do the same.
The northerners will be missing a couple of players though as Freddie Corlett and Jake Richmond are both away at Six Nations games. Expect to see Josh Leece deputise at scrum-half, with Will Millsopp possibly moving into the centre.
Skipper Matt Meechan should be back from his ski trip to slot into the back row too and his ball carrying is so important for Ramsey to get onto the front foot.
Vikings are something of an unknown quantity in 2024-25. They ran Nomads very close just before Christmas but have struggled for numbers since then.
At full strength they’re no pushovers but Ramsey beat them easily at Mooragh Park before Christmas and should do so again.
Nomads Under-16s fly the flag at Caldy
It’s Cheshire Bowl time for Southern Nomads Under-16s on Sunday with a semi-final clash against Wirral side Caldy.
Nomads were going well in the cup competition and were only beaten by the weather as a storm disruption saw them forfeit a cup game and drop into the Bowl. This is a little harsh but part of the competition rules to ensure games get played.
Nomads haven’t faced Caldy previously and are at full strength for the game.
The squad is as follows: Forwards - Alex Bobok, Fyn De Backer, Josh Linwood, Jack McHugh, Hugo Perrie, Charlie Rotchell, Callum Ryan, Troy Smith, Matthew Coates. Backs - Stan Cubbon, Oisin Dunne, Seb Meechan, Charlie Quirk, Leo Titley, Abe Van Zyl, Michael Van Zyl, Arlo Vernon, Ethan Watt, Ted Weatherill and Josh Kemp.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 1:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Burnage @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Clitheroe @ Ballafletcher ko 1pm
Manx Shield
Ramsey v Western Vikings @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
--------
Sunday, February 2:
Under-16 Cheshire Bowl semi-final
Caldy v Southern Nomads ko 10am
DAVE CHRISTIAN