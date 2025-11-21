It’s rather unusual to see two home games in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, but that’s exactly what’s happening this Saturday with both Ramsey and Vagabonds taking on off-island opposition.
Ramsey entertain Burnley at the Mooragh Park while Vagabonds host Oldham at Ballafletcher.
It would be fair to say that the season hasn’t started well for Ramsey on their return to the league system.
They’re bottom of the standings after six matches, they’ve conceded more points than anyone else and scored less.
Burnley meanwhile are third and have the tightest defence in the league. The two haven’t met previously either and on that basis it seems likely that Burnley could take the points here.
Ramsey have had it tough with injury. Try machine Brandon Atchison has been crocked since week one, Jake Richmond has a continuing knee knock and Josh Leece a shoulder problem.
This has led to something of a reshuffle that has yet to fully blossom. Youngster Dan Kelly is highly rated at scrum-half, but needs time to grow into the role and will do, but perhaps not quick enough for this game.
Vagabonds had a similar start to Ramsey but are now showing signs. The defensive effort they put into last week’s win against Dukinfield was exceptional with huge hits coming in from one through to 15.
They worked had for their win and will surely pick up more points as the season progresses. Oldham however are fourth and have won four from five so on paper would be a tougher test than Dukinfield.
Vagas could well be up for it though. Skipper Dan Bonwick leads from the front, Reece De Oliveira was solid and aggressive at prop, Leandro Marques worked his socks off in the back row and Cam Findlay didn’t put a foot wrong in the backline.
There was also a big role on the bench for veteran Michael Oates who came on at scrum-half and didn’t take a backward step. With no previous form to go from, this could be a close game. Oldham probably start as favourites but this is a Vagas team on the up.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, November 22
Regional 2 North West
Firwood Waterloo v Douglas @ Waterloo ko 1.30pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ramsey v Burnley @ Mooragh Park ko 1pm
Vagabonds v Oldham @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury ko 12.30pm
Tag rugby friendly
PDMS Southern Nomads v Castletown @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
