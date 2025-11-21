After a real thriller against Winnington Park a fortnight ago, Vagabonds Rugby Club’s women’s side hit the road this week for what on paper looks like an easier game.

Bury are currently bottom of Women’s NC2 North (South) and are winless from four outings.

Their scoring record is poor and they have the loosest defence. Matches, however, have to be won and Vagas need to look past the stats and focus on the job in hand.

They were desperately unlucky against Winnington Park. They conceded four early tries and after trailing 22-0 fought back to 29-24 before missing out to a counter-attack.

Strike runner Freya Crowe left the field injures in that game and Vagas will want her back.

Jules Harrison played a big role off the bench but may not be available to travel. Back-rower Maylyn Campbell may therefore find a workload increase as will fullback Holly Scott whose tackling was immense against Winnington.

On paper this should be a Vagabonds win.

DAVE CHRISTIAN

Fixtures: Saturday, November 22

Regional 2 North West

Firwood Waterloo v Douglas @ Waterloo ko 1.30pm

Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire

Ramsey v Burnley @ Mooragh Park ko 1pm

Vagabonds v Oldham @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm

Women’s NC2 North (South)

Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury ko 12.30pm

Tag rugby friendly

PDMS Southern Nomads v Castletown @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm