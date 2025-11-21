After a real thriller against Winnington Park a fortnight ago, Vagabonds Rugby Club’s women’s side hit the road this week for what on paper looks like an easier game.
Bury are currently bottom of Women’s NC2 North (South) and are winless from four outings.
Their scoring record is poor and they have the loosest defence. Matches, however, have to be won and Vagas need to look past the stats and focus on the job in hand.
They were desperately unlucky against Winnington Park. They conceded four early tries and after trailing 22-0 fought back to 29-24 before missing out to a counter-attack.
Strike runner Freya Crowe left the field injures in that game and Vagas will want her back.
Jules Harrison played a big role off the bench but may not be available to travel. Back-rower Maylyn Campbell may therefore find a workload increase as will fullback Holly Scott whose tackling was immense against Winnington.
On paper this should be a Vagabonds win.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
Fixtures: Saturday, November 22
Regional 2 North West
Firwood Waterloo v Douglas @ Waterloo ko 1.30pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ramsey v Burnley @ Mooragh Park ko 1pm
Vagabonds v Oldham @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Bury v Vagabonds @ Bury ko 12.30pm
Tag rugby friendly
PDMS Southern Nomads v Castletown @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
