Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd has been ruled out of England summer internationals because of injury.
The 25-year-old former Buchan pupil suffered a dislocated shoulder while playing for Sale Sharks in their 26-17 win over Harlequins in April.
At the time of the injury, prop-forward Rodd was expected to be ruled out for 12 to 16 weeks and it was confirmed on Monday he hadn’t be included in England’s provisional 42-man training camp squad.
Steve Borthwick’s side have three matches lined up in the opening part of the new Nations Championship, starting away to South Africa in Johannesburg on July 4.
The Red Roses’ also have matches against Fiji in Liverpool on July 11 and against Argentina in Santiago del Estero on July 18.
Rodd, who has 15 caps for England, will now be aiming to return to fitness ahead of the new season.
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