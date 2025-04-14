Southern Nomads were beaten 59-31 by Port Sunlight in the Cheshire Bowl Final on Saturday.
Three early tries at Chester RUFC had Sunlight 17-0 up within 15 minutes, and Nomads never fully recovered. Just after the 20-minute mark, Port flanker Chris Gregory powered over from close range following a penalty at the breakdown.
On the half-hour, Nomads’ discipline again slipped. While attacking, they failed to release in the tackle, and John Glover sent the penalty deep into Nomads' 22. From the resulting lineout, Gregory crossed again.
Before the break, hooker Mason Riley added his first try, and Glover slotted a penalty to leave Sunlight 35-0 ahead at half-time.
Nomads sparked into life immediately after the restart. Rob Craine’s break was followed by good support from Will Taisia, who nearly scored himself before feeding Max Elwig to finish in midfield. Mark Young converted, raising hopes of a comeback.
However, Sunlight quickly shut that down. Gregory secured his hat-trick out wide, Riley grabbed his second from a driving lineout, and Glover’s conversion pushed the lead to 47-7.
Nomads responded with two quick tries. A run of penalties got them close, and captain Finn McGregor crashed over after a break from George Callister. Moments later, Tony Quinn lit up the wing, cutting inside then bursting past his man to score a stunning solo try, bringing it to 47-17.
Sunlight added another through Joe Westcroft before Dan Turner went over, with Glover’s conversion making it 59-17.
In the final minutes, Nomads found late reward. Taisia touched down for their fourth try, and Callister added a fifth. Young converted both, ensuring Nomads won the second half 31-24.
DAVE CHRISTIAN