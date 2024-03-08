Southern Nomads host Vagabonds in the Manx Cup this weekend.
Vagas were scheduled to play Chorley in league action, but the Lancashire club is - like many - struggling for players and are unable to fulfil the fixture which means Vagas pick up five points but also have a free weekend.
To avoid too much fixture congestion in April, both clubs have helpfully agreed to dispose of their cup game early.
Vagas and Ramsey drew the opening game in the competition which will make for interesting times come the final round of matches.
Vagas have a dominant pack of forwards and will make life tricky for anyone. Mitch Wells, Matt Rockwell and Joe Louw give plenty of power and utility sub Rob Martin can always change a game when he gets on.
A back row with Ross Pulman and Mark Oldfield will always be tough and, with Dan Bonwick pulling the strings at 10, they’ll be tough to beat.
Nomads have had an up-and-down season and have suffered two large defeats to Ramsey. But there has been a change to the coaching line-up, with the experienced Ste McHugh and Al Corrin taking over the reins.
They may have had insufficient time to make a difference for this game, but Nomads have plenty of quality players in their ranks and will definitely make a fight of it.
Fixtures
Saturday, March 9:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Kirkby Lonsdale @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
Women’s NC 1 North West
Vagabonds v Chester Devas @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm
Ravenscroft Manx Cup
PDMS Southern Nomads v Vagabonds @ Ballakilley ko 2.15pm