Ramsey take on Southern Nomads in the Ravenscroft Manx Shield on Saturday afternoon at Mooragh Park.
These two will be very familiar with each other having only played two weeks ago.
However, since then Nomads have a win under their belt and may be a little more confident than on their last trip the northern capital.
Nomads beat Western Vikings last week at Ballakilley and although the game was nip and tuck for an hour, the southerners eased away in the final 20 minutes.
In the backline Rob Craine made an impressive second-half cameo, making one try and scoring another and a brace from Sam Kennaugh also helped.
Mark Young was consummate in the 10 jersey whether with ball in hand or off the tee and this backline combination can cause damage.
Ramsey by contrast had a trip from hell last weekend when their friendly against Northwich was stymied by the weather and then a series of flight cancellations left them at one point looking likely to return on Wednesday.
Loganair however came to the rescue and the squad eventually made it back on Monday night meaning they’ll definitely be looking forward to a home game.
On paper, it should be a Ramsey win, but with some regular game time under the belt, Nomads won’t be as far away as they were last time round.
The other game in the Shield this week sees Western Vikings take on the IoM Barbarians at Poulsom Park.
The Barbarians should have a team this week following the postponement of Vagabonds’ league match against Chorley and they should give Vikings a good workout.
The Peel men (with some reinforcements) were competitive against Nomads last week and should be up for this one.
FIXTURES: SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Altrincham Kersal
@ Port-e-Chee ko 2.30pm
Ravenscroft Manx Shield ko @ 2.15pm
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads
@ Mooragh Park
Western Vikings v IoM Barbarians
@ Poulsom Park