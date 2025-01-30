On paper, Vagabonds Rugby Club have won two out of three in 2025 and this weekend Clitheroe visit Ballafletcher in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire with the Manx side riding the crest of a wave.
But a pinch of reality is needed before anyone gets carried away. Clitheroe won the away leg 88-5 and Vagas still have the bluntest attack and the most porous defence in the table.
That being said, Clitheroe are unlikely to challenge for promotion and their record is only marginally better than Fleetwood who were beaten at Ballafletcher last Saturday.
Vagas went behind early on last week and showed tremendous strength of character to come back and win with a try bonus point.
Dan Bonwick and Tom Gascoyne both bagged two tries but a dominant front five got them into scoring positions. Tom Neeson and Regan Williams looked threatening in the wide channels too, despite seeing little of the ball.
With home advantage and a clear injury-free run at the game, Vagas are unlikely to give up points easily, even though on paper the Lancashire side must start as favourites.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 1:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Burnage @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Clitheroe @ Ballafletcher ko 1pm
Manx Shield
Ramsey v Western Vikings @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
--------
Sunday, February 2:
Under-16 Cheshire Bowl semi-final
Caldy v Southern Nomads ko 10am
DAVE CHRISTIAN