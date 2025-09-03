The 2025-26 rugby season gets underway on Saturday with two out of the Isle of Man’s four senior sides both playing in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.
Both are away this weekend too as Vagabonds travel to Burnley for their opening game, while Ramsey head a bit further south to Congleton.
Vagas lost home and away to Burnley last season but otherwise the Lancashire outfit had an unspectacular season, eventually finishing in seventh place with eight wins from their 22 outings.
The Ballafletcher side were similarly unspectacular but put in a few good shifts towards the end of the season which could see them start with a spring in their step. It will need a big spring though to unseat Burnley at home.
Ramsey rejoin the league for the first time post-Covid and they face fellow rejoiners Congleton who finished second in a tight NORIWUL Division Two South last season.
But Congelton head coach Dave Kirby left the club over the summer and it remains to be seen what effect that may have on the Cheshire side.
Ramsey have made some additions to the squad over the summer, with Nathan Brew looking likely to get a nod in the nine jersey and youngster Ffinlo Corkill staking a claim to a spot on the bench.
The Manx side’s Cheshire Plate experience should assist but away games are always toughies.
FIXTURES
Saturday, September 6:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v North Ribblesdale @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Congleton v Ramsey @ Congleton ko 1.30pm
Burnley v Vagabonds @ Burnley ko 3pm

DAVE CHRISTIAN
