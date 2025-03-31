Colne and Nelson were an outside bet for promotion from Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire and a trip to a struggling Vagabonds seemed - on paper at least - a solid chance for maximum points.
Vagas had lost six on the bounce and Colne hadn’t been beaten since January 4. But wet and windy conditions and a stunning Vagas performance combined to give Vagas maximum points in a 36-17 win.
Vagabonds opened up the scoring after only four minutes. They’d earned a penalty in the shadow of the posts and elected to scrummage.
As the front five roared into life, Tom Gascoyne launched from the base. He was felled short of the line but the ball was popped up for Matty Jones to dive in for the try. Ollie Howard converted for a 7-0 lead.
Sadly for Vagas, the lead didn’t last long. Colne regained the ball from the restart and Caleb McConville got clear of the home defence. As he was tackled, he was able to offload to left wing Dave Goodings who raced in to score.
Vagas then pushed clear just after 20 minutes. The appalling conditions meant that kicking for territory was the best attacking option. Once good field position was achieved, a forward-orientated game was adopted.
Vagas followed the plan to the letter and, after a series of pick and go moves, prop Joe Louw eventually bludgeoned his was over the line. Howard again converted and Vagas were 14-5 ahead.
On the half-hour mark, Colne were in again. Stand off Jake Hargreaves spotted a half gap in the Vagas defence.
He skipped through the first tackle and once in behind, he was simply too quick and dotted down under the posts. He converted his own try and it was back to a two-point game at 14-12.
It didn’t remain at that score for long. Vagas gained territory at the opposite end and, after a few close-range skirmishes, Cal Donnell crashed over the line to score and leave Vagas 19-12 ahead at the break.
The tit-for-tat scoring continued in the second half. Only five minutes in, Colne scored again. They’d obviously read the game the same way as Vagas and used Hargreaves boot to kick for territory.
Once inside the Vagas 22, they reverted to good old fashioned forward driving and eventually second row Sasha Haywood was able to cross the line and bring it back to 19-17.
From that point on though, Colne were unable to score again with Vagas finally getting to grips with the conditions.
Seventeen minutes into the second half, they bagged their bonus point wide on the right when Cal Donnell went in for his second of the game.
Just after the half-hour, Tom Gascoyne made doubly sure. He peeled off the back of an attacking scrum and this time didn’t need assistance to cross the line. Howard converted for good measure.
Finally, with the last play of the game, prop Jon Ferguson battered his way over the line score and get some reward for a tough day at the coalface.
While the result doesn’t alter Vagas’ league position, it will definitely lift morale in the squad ahead of their Manx Cup campaign.
Results
Saturday, March 29:
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Vagabonds 36-17 Colne & Nelson
Manx Cup
Douglas 64-0 PDMS Southern Nomads
DAVE CHRISTIAN