De La Salle beat Vagabonds 48-12 as the Manx side finally finished their punishing fixture list in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire on Saturday.
The Salford side were chasing promotion and always likely to be difficult to beat, however, Vagas fronted up well and managed tries from Tom Gascoyne - who is rumoured to be retiring at the end of the season - and Matty Jones plus a conversion from Jack Caine.
While it has been a difficult season for Vagas, they have been competitive at home and have two losing bonus points which suggests that they are not too far away from competing at a mid-table level.
They now face the end-of-season Manx Cup challenge and meet fellow league side Douglas this Saturday.
RESULTS
Saturday, April 5:
Regional Two North West
Douglas 30-24 Firwood Waterloo
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
De La Salle 48-12 Vagabonds
DAVE CHRISTIAN