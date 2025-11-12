The Autumn international series always sees a fall in the number of rugby fixtures and there’s only the one this Saturday afternoon.
It could be a real cracker though as Vagabonds host Greater Manchester outfit Dukinfield at Ballafletcher in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire.
The original fixture was postponed because of Storm Amy and this weekend was the first suitable date.
The sides are no strangers to each other and have met an incredible 26 times in previous years.
Vagas are ahead on wins, but only at 13 to 12 so the historic record is no guide.
The Manx side has struggled so far this season but have picked up a few points, most notably a draw away at Hoylake last Saturday.
Dukinfield’s record is a little better with two wins from five outings, including a 46-0 defeat of Congleton against who Vagas lost.
This week’s game is, however, at Ballafletcher and much will depend on the strength of the travelling side.
While Vagas haven’t yet picked off a win, their results are encouraging and appear to be on an upward curve.
They held unbeaten league leaders Bury to 24-0 and the fancied Orrell side only won by six at Ballafletcher plus of course the held Hoylake to a draw last week.
The Vagas forwards are always likely to win good ball and there are a few warriors in there. Harry Goodwin is a tough as they come and will definitely make his presence felt.
With a good supply of ball and the likes of Dan Bonwick and Cam Findlay operating behind the back, this is a team that can do damage and could just take Dukinfield this weekend.
Fixtures: Saturday, November 15
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Dukinfield at Ballafletcher ko 2pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
